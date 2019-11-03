The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Levante stuns Barcelona 3-1 after Messi scores opener<
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) - Levante roared back from Lionel Messi's opening goal to shock Barcelona 3-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Real Madrid can move past leade ...

 

