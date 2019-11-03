BC-SOC--Levante-Barcelon, 0376
Levante stuns Barcelona 3-1 after Messi scores opener<
Levante roared back from Lionel Messi's opening goal to shock Barcelona 3-1 in the Spanish league<
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) - Levante roared back from Lionel Messi's opening goal to shock Barcelona 3-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.
