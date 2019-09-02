The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line between Huda City Centre and Samaypur Badli stations were affected on Monday evening due to "signalling issues", an official said.
The issue was reported at Huda City Centre and was being repaired, he said, adding that the snag occurred around 5 pm.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed commuters about the delay on social media.
