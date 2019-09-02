BIZ-LD INDUSTRY GROWTH - Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1 pc in July (Eds: Adding more info)
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July, mainly due to contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production, according to a government data released on Monday.
The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- had expanded by 7.3 per cent in July last year.
These core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Produ ...
Subscribe