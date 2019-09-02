BIZ-LD INDUSTRY GROWTH - Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1 pc in July (Eds: Adding more info)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July, mainly due to contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production, according to a government data released on Monday.

The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- had expanded by 7.3 per cent in July last year.

These core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Produ ...