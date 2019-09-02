BJP-LD DIGVIJAY - BJP dubs Digvijay Singh's ISI barb at it 'divisive, shameful'; seeks Sonia's apology (Eds: With more details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Hitting out at Congress leader Digvijay Singh for alleging a link between the BJP and Pakistani spy agency ISI, the saffron party on Monday dubbed his charge "shameful and condemnable" and sought an apology from his party's president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh had claimed on Saturday that the BJP and Bajrang Dal, a hardline Hindutva organisation, took money from ISI and also alleged that non-Muslims spied for the Pakistani agency more than Muslims.

At a press conference, BJP spo ...