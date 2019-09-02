BC-US--NYC-Police Shooti, 0133

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Man killed in shootout with New York City police<

New York City police say a man was killed in a shootout with officers in Brooklyn<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say a man was killed in a shootout with officers in Brooklyn.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news conference that three officers in a patrol car early Monday saw a masked man, who fled when they tried to speak to him.

The masked man fired "numerous rounds" at the pursuing po ...