Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham
Madrid, Sept 2, 2019 (AFP) - Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.
"Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as 'Chicharito'," Sevilla wrote in a statement.
"The striker has signed a three-year contract."
Hernandez's prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from ...

 

