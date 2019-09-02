fbl-ESP-Liga-Sevilla-WestHam-Hernandez

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham

Madrid, Sept 2, 2019 (AFP) - Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

"Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as 'Chicharito'," Sevilla wrote in a statement.

"The striker has signed a three-year contract."

Hernandez's prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from ...