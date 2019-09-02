China-computers-app

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Viral Chinese app loses face, but not fans, over privacy concerns

Shanghai, Sept 2, 2019 (AFP) - A Chinese face-swapping app that allows users to convincingly superimpose their own likeness over characters in movies or TV shows has rapidly become one of the country's most downloaded apps, but has triggered a backlash over privacy fears.

Released on Friday, the Zao app went viral as Chinese users pounced on the chance to see themselves act out scenes from well-known movies using "deepfake" techno ...