EXPLAINER-Saudi Arabia struggles to hold Yemen coalition together as allies face off

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Stephen Kalin and Ghaida Ghantous
RIYADH/DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is struggling
to hold together a military coalition fighting Iran-aligned
Houthis in Yemen after local allies turned on each other in a
power struggle that has strained Riyadh's alliance with its main
regional partner, the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE, the second power in the coalition, has openly
intervened on behalf of southern separatists battling the
Saudi-backed government ...

 

