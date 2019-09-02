EXPLAINER-Saudi Arabia struggles to hold Yemen coalition together as allies face off

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Stephen Kalin and Ghaida Ghantous

RIYADH/DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is struggling

to hold together a military coalition fighting Iran-aligned

Houthis in Yemen after local allies turned on each other in a

power struggle that has strained Riyadh's alliance with its main

regional partner, the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE, the second power in the coalition, has openly

intervened on behalf of southern separatists battling the

Saudi-backed government ...