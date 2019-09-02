The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) For the first time in its over 200-year-old history, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai has appointed a woman as its president.
Vispi Balaporia, 77, was on Saturday elected to the top post of the society, located in the iconic Town Hall building having a grand portico and a flight of steps at Horniman Circle in south Mumbai.
After her election, Balaporia, who is currently a trustee of the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy Parsee Benevolent ...

 

