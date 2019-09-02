UK-VC-DELEGATION - UK VCs in Delhi to explore opportunities of mutual interest in higher edu with Indian stakeholders

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A delegation of vice-chancellors of 20 leading universities in the United Kingdom is in the national capital to explore opportunities of mutual interest in the higher education sector with Indian stakeholders, including the government and the institutes.

The visit is part of a higher education-focused bilateral programme -- UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI) -- helmed by the British Council.

"Through the VC delegation, UK Universities aim to work closely w ...