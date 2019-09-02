HR-FARMERS-LOAN-WAIVER - Ahead of polls, Haryana govt waives Rs 4,750 cr of interest, penalty on crop loans

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Ahead of assembly polls, the BJP-led Haryana government on Monday announced Rs 4,750-crore interest and penalty waiver on crop loans taken from cooperative banks, thus benefiting around 10 lakh farmers in the state.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

"A total benefit of Rs 4,750 crore will be given to farmers. And this amount may go up by Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore as exact calculation is to be worked out. We ...