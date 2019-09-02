India-politics-religion-Assam-immigration

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

India defends citizenship register after UN criticism

Guwahati, India, Sept 2, 2019 (AFP) - India's foreign ministry has again defended a controversial citizenship register in northeast Assam after criticism from the United Nations, saying the almost two million people excluded from the list would not become "stateless".

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) was drawn up by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- which also runs Assam state -- saying it was necessary to detect "foreign ...