Iran says views converging with France on breaking impasse
Tehran, Sept 2, 2019 (AFP) - Iran said Monday its views have been converging with those of France on ways to save a nuclear deal at risk of unravelling since the US withdrew last year.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei also suggested President Hassan Rouhani could meet US counterpart Donald Trump if it served Iran's interests, while cautioning there was no need to meet an "agitator" in the current circumstances.
Rouhani has had a ser ...

 

