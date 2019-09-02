UPDATE 1-Georgian PM Bakhtadze announces resignation
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds quote, background)
TBILISI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka
Bakhtadze announced his resignation on Monday after little more
than a year in the job, saying that he had accomplished what he
set out to do.
"A strategic development framework has been created,
implemented, and I have therefore decided to resign because I
believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage,"
Bakhtadze, 37, a former finance minister who became prime
m ...
Subscribe