The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DL-COURT-LD-AIRCEL-CHIDAMBARAM - Aircel-Maxis deal: CBI, ED seeks custodial interrogation of Chidambaram, son from court (Eds: A

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The CBI and the ED Monday sought in a Delhi court the custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in cases arising out of the Aircel-Maxis scam saying they have been non-cooperative in the investigation.
Chidambaram, during the UPA regime granted approval to the Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity which benefitted certain persons and received kickbacks, the probe agencies alleged.
Opposing the Congress leader and his son Karti's pro ...

 

