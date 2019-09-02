BIZ-GOLD-CLOSE - Gold slips Rs 40 to Rs 39,600 on muted demand

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday inched Rs 40 lower to Rs 39,600 per 10 gram at the bullion market here owing to lower demand from local jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, however, held steady against the previous level of Rs 48,800 per kg.

Traders said subdued demand from local jewellers led to the fall in gold prices. However, positive global trend restricted the fall in the yellow metal's prices, they said.

Globally, gold was trading marginally ...