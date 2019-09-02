BC-EU--Brexit-The Latest, 0284
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
The Latest: Former UK leader Blair says put country first<
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned that politicians face a critical juncture in history as they prepare to consider legislation meant to prevent the country from leaving the European Union without a deal<
AP Photo LBJ111-0902190956, LBJ110-0902190935, BRV102-0727191019<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on Britain's plan to leave the European Union (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
Former ...
Subscribe