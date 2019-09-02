Iran's navy employs warships, choppers in Caspian Sea drills

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TEHRAN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Navy used missile-launching warships and helicopters as well as navy commandos on the second day of the ongoing war games in the Caspian Sea on Monday, Tasnim news agency reported.

During the military drills, the Iranian forces managed to capture the mock enemy's vessels using sorts of equipment and weapons, including high-speed boats and rocket-launching frigates, according to the report.

The navy commandos aboard two AB-212 helicopters and rocket launchi ...