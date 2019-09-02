Venezuela thrashes Cote d'Ivoire 87-71 in FIBA World Cup

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Guillent Heissler contributed a game-high 29 points as Venezuela took their first victory of the tournament, winning over Cote d'Ivoire 87-71 in Group A at FIBA World Cup here on Monday.

Heissler, who hit six of nine 3-pointers, got 29 points and four assists for Venezuela, while Cote d'Ivoire's Charles Abouo topped the team in 16 points

Both sides, lost in their first round of matches, opened fire beyond the arc in the opening period on Monday. Cote d'Ivoire shot ei ...