Kenya suspends visits to gorges at Hell's Gate National Park after tragedy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NAIROBI, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said Monday it has suspended visits to gorges at the Hell's Gate National Park after seven people were swept away by flash floods on Sunday.

The KWS said the victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local guide and a non-resident.

An initial report said five of the victims were Indian nationals.

"The gorge in Hell's Gate National Park has been closed to the public with immediate effect due to continuing rains," A KWS statement ...