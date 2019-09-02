UPDATE 2-Czech attorney drops fraud case against PM Babis -newspaper
* Attorney "changes opinion", decision to be probed
* Investigation was biggest challenge to Babis's rule
* Police suspected fraud over 2 mln euro subsidy a decade
ago
(Adds details, Babis comment)
PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Czech state attorney has halted
a fraud investigation against Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the
newspaper Denik N reported on Monday, citing two sources with
knowledge of the decision.
Babis is charged with securing a 2 million euro ...
