UPDATE 2-Czech attorney drops fraud case against PM Babis -newspaper

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Attorney "changes opinion", decision to be probed

* Investigation was biggest challenge to Babis's rule

* Police suspected fraud over 2 mln euro subsidy a decade

ago

(Adds details, Babis comment)

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Czech state attorney has halted

a fraud investigation against Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the

newspaper Denik N reported on Monday, citing two sources with

knowledge of the decision.

Babis is charged with securing a 2 million euro ...