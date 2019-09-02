The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UP-MIDDAY MEAL-FIR - Journalist booked for recording video of salt-roti midday meal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Sept 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against a journalist, village-head representative and others for allegedly doing "despicable work" of maligning the image of the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of school children being served salt and roti in midday meal.
Journalist Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, village-head representative Rajkumar Pal and unidentified people have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duty), 193 (fals ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 2nd of September 2019 01:34:36 PM. All rights reserved.