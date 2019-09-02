UP-MIDDAY MEAL-FIR - Journalist booked for recording video of salt-roti midday meal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Sept 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against a journalist, village-head representative and others for allegedly doing "despicable work" of maligning the image of the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of school children being served salt and roti in midday meal.

Journalist Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, village-head representative Rajkumar Pal and unidentified people have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duty), 193 (fals ...