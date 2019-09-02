Iran says it closes gaps with France in talks on nuclear deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iran and France's views have

become closer over Tehran's nuclear deal, mainly after phone

calls between President Hassan Rouhani and his French

counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Iran's government spokesman said on

Monday.

"Fortunately the points of views have become closer on many

issues and now technical discussions are being held on ways to

carry out the Europeans' commitments (in the nuclear deal)," the

spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said in re ...