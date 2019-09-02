The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Iran says it closes gaps with France in talks on nuclear deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iran and France's views have
become closer over Tehran's nuclear deal, mainly after phone
calls between President Hassan Rouhani and his French
counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Iran's government spokesman said on
Monday.
"Fortunately the points of views have become closer on many
issues and now technical discussions are being held on ways to
carry out the Europeans' commitments (in the nuclear deal)," the
spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said in re ...

 

