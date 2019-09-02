Iran says it closes gaps with France in talks on nuclear deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Iran and France's views have
become closer over Tehran's nuclear deal, mainly after phone
calls between President Hassan Rouhani and his French
counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Iran's government spokesman said on
Monday.
"Fortunately the points of views have become closer on many
issues and now technical discussions are being held on ways to
carry out the Europeans' commitments (in the nuclear deal)," the
spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said in re ...
