WB-BJP-BANDH - Road, rail traffic disrupted in Bengal; fresh scuffle between cops and BJP workers

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) The BJP activists on Monday put up road blockades and squatted on railway tracks at multiple places in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas as part of the 12- hour bandh called by the party in protest against alleged attacks on its leaders, police said.

Shops and other business establishments chose to remain closed during the day, causing inconvenience to many.

A fresh scuffle reportedly broke out between the police and the saffron party workers at Lakuthi area and Barackpore-Bar ...