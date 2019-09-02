Roundup: Australian PM rules out involving in Sri Lankans' asylum case

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CANBERRA, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Australian government has ruled out intervening to prevent a family of asylum seekers from Sri Lanka from being deported.

Priya and Nadesalingam, who arrived in Australia separately by boat in 2012 and 2013, and their daughters are facing deportation after being held in detention by the Australian Border Force (ABF) for over a year.

The ABF moved to deport the family on Thursday night but were foiled by a last minute injunction, which delayed the deportation unt ...