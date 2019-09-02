SC-AJIT-SCAM - Coop bank scam: SC refuses to interfere with HC order for FIR against NCP's Ajit Pawar, others

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court's direction for the police to register an FIR against NCP leader Ajit Pawar and over 70 others in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, saying the investigation cannot be stopped.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah was hearing the petition filed by some of the accused challenging the August 22 order of the Bombay High Court.

A day after the high court order, the Mumbai Poli ...