OD-SANDART-ENVIRONMENT (R) - Sand Ganesh with a message "Say no to single-use plastic"

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: With minor edits in para 2)

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh with 1000 plastic bottles around it at Puri beach to give a message against single-use plastic to save the environment.

Created on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the sculpture carries the message "Say no to single-use plastic" and "Save our environment" carved on it.

Pattnaik said he decided the theme after being inspired by Prime ...