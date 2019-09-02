LADAKH-UT-PEOPLE - Ladakh UT status: Most Leh people happy; many confused, uncertain By Kunal Dutt

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Leh, Sept 2 (PTI) Chewang Dolma, who retired as a matron from a government hospital here, had joined a crowd of jubilant people in the streets of Leh on the day the Centre announced a Union territory status for Ladakh.

"People were dancing in the streets, and rejoicing in markets. Ladakhis had been struggling for over 70 years to see this day," Dolma said. "We were emotionally overwhelmed. I am very happy that now we will finally be a UT."

Dolma, 68, a fourth-generation Ladakhi, earlier worked a ...