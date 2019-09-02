CBI-UNNAO RAPE - CBI records statement of Unnao rape victim in road accident case

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The CBI has recorded the statement of the Unnao rape victim in the case of the road accident, in which she lost her aunts and she and her lawyer were injured, officials said on Monday.

The rape victim, who was flown from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition, has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, they said.

After her condition improved, the agency recorded her statement, they said.

The vict ...