Czech state attorney halts investigation of P.M. Babis -newspaper
PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Czech state attorney has halted
an investigation of suspected fraud by Prime Minister Andrej
Babis, the newspaper Denik N reported on Monday, citing two
sources with knowledge of the state attorney's decision.
The police have charged Babis with illegal tapping of a 2
million euro ($2.2 million) development subsidy a decade ago and
prior to his entry into politics.
The state attorney is scheduled to officially comment on his
decisio ...
