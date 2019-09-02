Czech state attorney halts investigation of P.M. Babis -newspaper

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Czech state attorney has halted

an investigation of suspected fraud by Prime Minister Andrej

Babis, the newspaper Denik N reported on Monday, citing two

sources with knowledge of the state attorney's decision.

The police have charged Babis with illegal tapping of a 2

million euro ($2.2 million) development subsidy a decade ago and

prior to his entry into politics.

The state attorney is scheduled to officially comment on his

decisio ...