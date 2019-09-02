Cricket-India's Bumrah thanks Kohli for review call after hat-trick

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said he owes his maiden test hat-trick to captain Virat Kohli, who successfully reviewed a leg-before decision which was initially turned down in the ongoing second match against West Indies.

After dismissing Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks in consecutive deliveries at Kingston's Sabina Park, Bumrah's timid lbw shout against Roston Chase was initially turned down by on-field umpire Paul Reiffel.

A confident Kohli, however, decided to review and ...