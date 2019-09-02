FOREX-Yen rises, yuan falls offshore as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in
* Yen edges higher on risk aversion
* Focus shifts to Chinese markets open
* Traders brace for drawn-out trade war
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Monday, driven by
appetite for safe-haven assets as Washington and Beijing imposed
additional tariffs on each other's exports, adding to the gloom
hanging over the global economic outlook.
Gold, which tends to be bought with ...
