RPT-ANALYSIS-Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Repeats story issued on Friday, no changes to text)
* Japan has curbed exports of three chipmaking materials
* Row between the Asian nations rooted in wartime past
* Samsung has stepped up testing of non-Japanese hydrogen
fluoride
* Soulbrain aims to match purity of Japanese hydrogen
fluoride
By Makiko Yamazaki and Heekyong Yang
TOKYO/SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's curbs on exports of
high-tech materials to South Korea could backfire in the long
Subscribe