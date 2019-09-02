RPT-ANALYSIS-Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Japan has curbed exports of three chipmaking materials

* Row between the Asian nations rooted in wartime past

* Samsung has stepped up testing of non-Japanese hydrogen

fluoride

* Soulbrain aims to match purity of Japanese hydrogen

fluoride

By Makiko Yamazaki and Heekyong Yang

TOKYO/SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's curbs on exports of

high-tech materials to South Korea could backfire in the long

