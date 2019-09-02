IMF staff analyzing Argentina's 'capital flow management measures' -spokesman
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The staff of the
International Monetary Fund is analyzing details of Argentina's
"capital flow management measures," a spokesman said on Sunday.
"Staff will remain in close contact with the authorities in
the period ahead and the Fund will continue to stand with
Argentina during these challenging times," the spokesman said.
Argentina's central bank is now authorized to restrict
purchases of dollars, the government said in a decree pu ...
