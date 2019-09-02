IMF staff analyzing Argentina's 'capital flow management measures' -spokesman

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The staff of the

International Monetary Fund is analyzing details of Argentina's

"capital flow management measures," a spokesman said on Sunday.

"Staff will remain in close contact with the authorities in

the period ahead and the Fund will continue to stand with

Argentina during these challenging times," the spokesman said.

Argentina's central bank is now authorized to restrict

purchases of dollars, the government said in a decree pu ...