UPDATE 14-Hurricane Dorian hammers Bahamas, forecast to move dangerously close to Florida
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds storm's path in Bahamas, Florida, quotes from Florida
residents, officials)
By Gabriella Borter
TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian
crashed into the Bahamas on Sunday as the second strongest
Atlantic storm on record and was forecast to move dangerously
close to Florida in the next two days, U.S. forecasters said.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian made
landfall on Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands as a Category 5 storm
