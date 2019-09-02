UPDATE 14-Hurricane Dorian hammers Bahamas, forecast to move dangerously close to Florida

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds storm's path in Bahamas, Florida, quotes from Florida

residents, officials)

By Gabriella Borter

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian

crashed into the Bahamas on Sunday as the second strongest

Atlantic storm on record and was forecast to move dangerously

close to Florida in the next two days, U.S. forecasters said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian made

landfall on Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands as a Category 5 storm

