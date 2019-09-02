Argentina-politics-economy-debt lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Argentina imposes exchange controls to calm markets

Buenos Aires, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - The government of President Mauricio Macri on Sunday imposed foreign-exchange controls on Argentine exporters at the end of a week of financial uncertainty that saw a sharp drop in the value of the peso.

Exporters were ordered to seek permission from the Central Bank of Argentina before purchasing foreign currency, according to a decree published in the Official Bulletin.

In other measures, transferring ...