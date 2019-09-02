The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Britain-EU-Brexit-politics WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

EU's Barnier 'not optimistic' of divorce deal as MPs bid to block no-deal Brexit
By Joe JACKSON
=(Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS Corbyn quotes ///
London, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - The European Union will not change the divorce deal agreed with Britain, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said in an interview published Sunday as MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit prepared for a showdown week.
Barnier insisted the agreement's most contentious element, a so-called backstop mechanism to keep the Nor ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 2nd of September 2019 02:24:02 AM. All rights reserved.