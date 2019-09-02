CORRECTED-Toddler hit in Texas shooting still wants to 'run around and play,' mother tells governor
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Corrects paragraph 2 to show 7 victims dead, not including
gunman)
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A 17-month old toddler shot
during a deadly gun rampage in West Texas suffered serious
injuries to her mouth, lips and tongue, but still wants to "run
around and play," the girl's mother told Texas Governor Greg
Abbott in a text message on Sunday.
Anderson Davis was among the 22 people wounded in a shooting
on Saturday that claimed seven victims' lives, as well a ...
