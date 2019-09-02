CORRECTED-Toddler hit in Texas shooting still wants to 'run around and play,' mother tells governor

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show 7 victims dead, not including

gunman)

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A 17-month old toddler shot

during a deadly gun rampage in West Texas suffered serious

injuries to her mouth, lips and tongue, but still wants to "run

around and play," the girl's mother told Texas Governor Greg

Abbott in a text message on Sunday.

Anderson Davis was among the 22 people wounded in a shooting

on Saturday that claimed seven victims' lives, as well a ...