BC-US--APNewsAlert, 0019

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Authorities: No connection to domestic, international terrorism seen in Texas shooting; gunman used "AR-type weapon"<

Authorities: No connection to domestic, international terrorism seen in Texas shooting; gunman used "AR-type weapon"<

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Authorities: No connection to domestic, international terrorism seen in Texas shooting; gunman used "AR-type weapon"

...