Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital's airport
Tripoli, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Rocket fire by forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar against the Libyan capital's sole functioning airport wounded four civilians overnight, the UN-recognised government said Sunday.
The strikes coincided with the arrival of a Libyan plane carrying pilgrims back from Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Three pilgrims, including a woman, were among four civil ...
