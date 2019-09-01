The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital's airport
Tripoli, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Rocket fire by forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar against the Libyan capital's sole functioning airport wounded four civilians overnight, the UN-recognised government said Sunday.
The strikes coincided with the arrival of a Libyan plane carrying pilgrims back from Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Three pilgrims, including a woman, were among four civil ...

 

