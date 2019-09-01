Libya-conflict-aviation lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Four wounded in rocket fire on Libyan capital's airport

Tripoli, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Rocket fire by forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar against the Libyan capital's sole functioning airport wounded four civilians overnight, the UN-recognised government said Sunday.

The strikes coincided with the arrival of a Libyan plane carrying pilgrims back from Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Three pilgrims, including a woman, were among four civil ...