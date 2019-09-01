UPDATE 2-Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen prison, scores killed

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Dahlia Nehme

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Air strikes by a Saudi-led

military coalition in southwest Yemen hit a prison complex,

killing scores of people, Yemen's Houthi movement and a Red

Cross official said on Sunday.

The Sunni Muslim coalition, which has been battling the

Iran-aligned Houthis for over four years in Yemen, said it

destroyed a site storing drones and missiles in Dhamar.< ...