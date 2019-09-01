UPDATE 2-Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen prison, scores killed
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds comments by Red Cross official on death toll, Houthi
leader)
By Dahlia Nehme
DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Air strikes by a Saudi-led
military coalition in southwest Yemen hit a prison complex,
killing scores of people, Yemen's Houthi movement and a Red
Cross official said on Sunday.
The Sunni Muslim coalition, which has been battling the
Iran-aligned Houthis for over four years in Yemen, said it
destroyed a site storing drones and missiles in Dhamar.< ...
