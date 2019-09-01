High-end intelligent products on display at NE China expo

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHENYANG, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A batch of high-end intelligent products were on display at an international equipment manufacturing exposition which opened Sunday in northeast China.

Nearly 1,000 enterprises from both home and abroad attended the five-day expo in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province. The event is themed intelligent manufacturing and the revitalization of the northeastern China region.

The event has a total exhibition area of 110,000 square meters and 4,260 booths, of which abo ...