POPE-CLIMATE - Pope urges everyone to change lifestyle to save planet

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Vatican City, Sept 1 (AFP) Pope Francis called Sunday on individuals across the world to make changes to their daily habits to stop climate change in its tracks, and to put pressure on their leaders "before it's too late".

"We have created a climate emergency, which seriously threatens nature and life, including our own," he said in a message to mark this year's World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

"This is the time to reflect on our lifestyles and how our daily choices in terms of food ...