URGENT Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Israeli army

Jerusalem, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - An anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Sunday, Israel's army said, after Hezbollah vowed revenge for a drone attack a week ago it blamed on Israel.

It was unclear if the missile caused any damage or injuries. Israel's military said it was fired toward the Israeli community of Avivim, but did not immediately give further details.

