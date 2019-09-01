Auto-prix-BEL-death-accident-FRA-Prost

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Prost warns that endless pursuit of safety is needed

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - Alain Prost said Sunday that motor racing must continue the relentless pursuit of "even better" safety standards following the death of his young protege Anthoine Hubert in a Formula 2 race.

"There are no words," Prost told F1 TV. "Twenty-two is much too young."

Acting as Renault's non-executive team director, Prost, a four-time world champion, had overseen Hubert's progress and was a clos ...