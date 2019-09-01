BC-SOC--Japanese Roundup, 0160
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Kashima Antlers move within 4 points of J-League leaders<
Ayase Ueda scored two late goals as Kashima Antlers beat Shimizu S-Pulse 4-0 on Sunday to pull within four points of J-League leaders FC Tokyo<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
TOKYO (AP) - Ayase Ueda scored two late goals as Kashima Antlers beat Shimizu S-Pulse 4-0 on Sunday to move within four points of J-League leaders FC Tokyo.
Yasushi Endo and Serginho scored first-half goals before Ueda scored in the 73rd and three minutes into stoppage ...
Subscribe