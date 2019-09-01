Soccer-Hard-working James setting an example at Man United, says Solskjaer

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United winger Daniel James' instant impact in the Premier League is a result of his humility and hard work on the training ground and he is setting an example at the club for others to follow, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

James, signed from Swansea City during the close season, opened the scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Southampton when he cut into the box from the left and fired a rocket into the top corner that gave goalkeeper Angus Gunn no chance.

It was ...