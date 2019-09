Yemen-conflict-Saudi-toll

URGENT More than 100 believed killed in Yemen air strike: ICRC

Sanaa, Sept 1, 2019 (AFP) - More than 100 people are believed to have been killed when the Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels launched an air strike on a detention centre in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday.

"We estimate over 100 people were killed," Franz Rauchenstein, head of delegation for the ICRC in Yemen, told AFP, adding that teams were working to find survivors under the rubble but th ...