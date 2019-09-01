Brilliance Auto to recall 226,372 defective vehicles in China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Brilliance Auto Group, a Chinese automobile manufacturer, will recall 226,372 vehicles in China from Oct. 1 over a defect in the return line of the fuel pump, according to a statement from the national market regulator.

The recall covers Brilliance V5, Brilliance H530, Brilliance Junjie FSV and Brilliance Junjie FRV manufactured between June 2010 and January 2014, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

"Cracks might appear on the return line of the fuel ...