1st LD Writethru: Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen prison kills at least 50: Houthi statement

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SANAA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- At least 50 prisoners of war were killed when the Saudi-led coalition launched a series of airstrikes overnight on a prison in Yemen's central province of Dhamar, the Houthi-controlled health ministry said in a statement early Sunday morning.

"At least 50 were killed in seven airstrikes by the coalition warplanes against the prison and 100 others wounded, as rescue teams were still searching for possible survivors under rubble," it said, adding that the death toll could rise ...